Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 2 – 6, 2023

Chilmark

Oct. 2, Frank V. Sica sold 0 Gosnolds Way to MARC Prospect Hill LLC for $10,500,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 6, Emma V. Russell, trustee of Russell Kitts FIeld Realty Trust, sold 17 Kitts Field Circle to 22 Kitts LLC for $1,625,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 2, Marc R. Rivers, trustee of 110 County Road Realty Trust, sold 110 County Road to Renato Guilherme Beltrame Siqueira and Kerry Blair Long for $500,000.

Oct. 3, Raven II LLC sold 67 Madison Avenue to Elwood B. Boone III and Dorothy F. Boone for $1,812,500.

Tisbury

Oct. 3, Virginia M. Allen sold 39 Burts Way to Aldino P. Maggiulli and Mary T. Maggiulli for $1,775,000.

Oct. 6, Janet R. Frink sold 0 Tashmoo Ave. to Bruno Robadel and Tiago De Souza for $460,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 2, Jill H. White, trustee of 57 Vineyard Meadow Farms Trust, sold 57 Vineyard Meadow Farms Road to Sylvia Hargrave, trustee of Silver Strand Trust Agreement, for $990,000.