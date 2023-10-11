Wedding: Carmichael – Medgyesy

Robert and Kristina Carmichael, of Greenwich, Conn., and Stowe, Vt., respectively, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kathrine Elizabeth Carmichael of Orlando, Fla., to Peter Tilton Medgyesy of Attleboro, the son of John and Rae Medgyesy, of Attleboro and Rumford, R.I., respectively. Both bride and groom are Rollins College alumni, and the groom’s middle name of Tilton is no coincidence. His family of whaling captains were among the first to settle the Island.

The wedding will take place on Oct. 14, in Edgartown, at a family home in the Sengekontacket Association.