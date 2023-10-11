West Tisbury: Governance Task Force, library’s exhibit, Duo Amie concert, and Israel

Saturday was rainy again, drenching at times, then misty soft. It’s supposed to get sunny with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s for the rest of the week. That’s more what we expect in October. Colors continue to change, and new pumpkins and cornstalk decorations appear every day.

Forever West Tisbury resident Ann Fielder died at the end of September. I was grateful to know Ann, and to have opportunities to spend time with her till pretty close to the end of her life. We used to paint together and talk about art, about the artists and places and people we knew. She was the most cheerful companion, and I will miss her. Her family has planned a memorial service for Nov. 4 at the West Tisbury Church.

In last week’s column, I mentioned the formation of the Improving Governance Task Force, and promised to check it out. The first meeting was Friday afternoon. I attended it on Zoom. Chairman John Christensen and I had a good conversation before we realized we were an hour early, both thinking the meeting was posted for 4 pm.

John said the thinking behind the task force was that West Tisbury has grown in population and complexity, while in many ways we still operate the way things were. Volunteers are essential to running the town, so it is important to provide clear information about their purview, as well as keeping the institutional history of each committee.

He, Susan Silk, and Cindy Mitchell, the original members appointed by the select board, are working on a survey for members of all the town’s boards and committees. Once they have evaluated the information from returned surveys, they will design a handbook of policies and protocols for how committees will operate. John said it will be a continuing process. He expects it will take about a year to complete, but they plan to make a report by annual Town Meeting.

If this sounds interesting to you, the task force needs two additional members. There is an application form on their website.

On the off-business part of our conversation, we had a chance to catch up a little on family news. I wanted to hear about Anna, John and Julia’s daughter. She and her husband, Dan LaRossa, and their daughters, Iris and Sylvie, live in Philadelphia. When Sylvie was born, John asked about her middle name, Ames. Was it a family name on Dan’s side? No. Anna reminded her father that it was the name of the pond at Cedar Tree Neck that was her most special place on the Island. John also mentioned that his sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Phil Gutin, were here visiting for the long weekend.

I had stopped at the library Saturday afternoon for the art reception and a book for the weekend. The reception was in full swing, but I was glad to get a few minutes with both artists, Lynn Hoeft her sister, Kris McDermet, and Lynn’s daughter, Rosemary. As previously reported, the show is exceptional. Exceptional, as well, were the refreshments the sisters had baked, especially a chocolate confection topped with a fresh raspberry that was glorious.

While at the library, I was happy to see Mike and Karen Colaneri with their daughter, Sarah Bonneau, who was visiting from Rhode Island.

Saturday, Oct. 14, artists Sara Rosenthal and Julie Prazich will lead a wooden fish painting class at 2 pm. Sunday afternoon at 2:30 pm, there will be a cello and piano concert by Duo Amie. The MVLA will sponsor a Zoom event on Wednesday evening at 6 pm with Guinevere Turner, presenting her newly published memoir, “When the World Didn’t End.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.

M.V. Democrats will meet this Saturday, Oct. 14, for their monthly meeting at 9:30 am. For information and the Zoom link, email info@demsmv@gmail.com.

Mike had the news on when I came downstairs Saturday morning. “This is serious,” he said, referring to the Hamas attack on Israel, on Shabbat, on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. I felt that I had to go to morning services at the Hebrew Center, which I did, joining a somber congregation. We circled the sanctuary, the Torah held high at the head of our procession, symbolically forming a circle of peace and safety around ourselves and our synagogue.

Since coming home, I have watched the war proceed between the Israeli and Palestinian residents of Israel. Horrible on and for both sides. I can’t help thinking that the world is falling apart. There seems to be chaos everywhere in the world, our own country not exempt. As we wish each other “Shabbat shalom,” Sabbath peace, at the Hebrew Center, I wonder at the people who say they want to deconstruct governments while offering no alternatives. Is this the alternative?

I have always believed that most of us, most humans, want a peaceful, orderly life, want to love our families and friends, our neighbors, our communities, and our countries, our work, our homes, and our gardens. Is that naive? Perhaps, but I can’t imagine having to live with hatred and suspicion, or fomenting that life for our country.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.