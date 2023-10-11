Working for Your Health: Are you ‘health literate’?

Do you know the names of any medicines you are taking, and why you are taking them? Can you read their labels? Are you confident you are taking your medications the way that your doctor prescribed them? Do you understand the medical terms that your doctor uses? Do you ask your doctors for an explanation if you do not fully understand what they say? Are you familiar with the “patient portal” to your electronic health record? Do you use it? Do you have a clear idea of what you need to do to stay healthy, or get better if you are sick? Do you know how to get help when you are sick?

If you answered yes to all these questions, congratulations! You are “health literate.” Most people in the U.S. are not. The Centers for Disease Control defines personal health literacy as “the ability to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.” (See bit.ly/CDC_HLit.)

Being health literate is vitally important. We know that people who are health literate are more likely to have healthier behaviors, follow medical advice, and manage their medical conditions effectively. If we are able to understand and voice our health concerns, we are more likely to receive accurate diagnoses, appropriate treatment, and to build trusting relationships with our providers.

Helen Osborne, an occupational therapist and educator, recognized the importance of health literacy by creating Health Literacy Month in 1999. Celebrated each October, Health Literacy Month reminds us that we have a responsibility as patients to be literate. It also reminds those who organize and provide healthcare of their responsibility. Quality healthcare is impossible without effective communication. We should expect our doctors to work with us to be sure we understand our health. Health literacy depends on both clarity and collaboration.

Electronic health records now are the standard of healthcare. Doctors and health systems are required to make the information in our electronic health records accessible to us as patients. Through gateways to health records, we can find information on our health, including lab tests and reports. We can schedule visits and find important educational information relevant to our issues. Unfortunately, some of us are still uncomfortable with the digital world. That discomfort is a new form of health illiteracy.

National and local organizations are helping. The Department of Health and Human Services, the Office for Disease Prevention and Promotion (ODPHP; see bit.ly/HGOV_HLiteracy), and the World Health Organization, to name a few, have developed action plans to boost health literacy, are helping institutions create user-friendly digital tools, and are encouraging governments to meet their responsibilities in addressing health and health equity among their citizens.

Locally, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, part of the Mass General Brigham health system, is also doing its part. By providing patients with current written and digital information on specific health topics, such as disease prevention and vaccination, they enhance their mission of providing a high quality of care, which is at the heart of what they do. For non-English speakers, the hospital is bolstering patient access to interpreter services, and creating posters and information on specific health topics on its website.

For older adults, Healthy Aging M.V.’s Digital Equity Coalition, in conjunction with the Councils on Aging, is developing a new program called Call the Techpro (hamv.org/digital-inequity). This program should help fill a gap for those who may not be able to access digital literacy support elsewhere. A professional computer technologist will be available to provide one-on-one technical assistance on using cell phones, tablets, or computers in the participant’s home, or at their COA. These technical experts will evaluate the suitability of devices and potentially help secure (at no cost) a new one. Lynn Marquedant, associate director of HAMV, stated, “We know that older adults oftentimes need ongoing, one-on-one assistance to achieve and maintain digital literacy, and this program should help fill this need. It plans to offer assistance when and where you need it. Providing this support should allow for increased access to healthcare via telemedicine, and help participants build a connection to the broader world.”

There are simple ways to increase our health literacy.

Plan ahead for provider visits by writing down your questions. Bring a notebook to take notes. The stress of even a routine doctor’s visit may cause you to forget important instructions or issues you discussed (bit.ly/NIA_AppointmentPrep).

Advocate for yourself. If you feel that a provider is speaking too quickly, ask them to slow down. If they use an unfamiliar term, ask them to write it down. Don’t count on your memory to recall the details of your care plan. Bringing a trusted friend or family member can help reduce your stress, and assure that you get answers to the questions you want to ask.

Speak with your pharmacist if you are not absolutely clear on how to take your medication, or worry about potential interactions with foods or other medicines. Understanding medication labels, dosage instructions, and potential side effects is crucial for patient safety. Education is part of a pharmacist’s responsibility.

Ask for help if you’re unable to set up or access an MGB Patient Gateway account, by going to bit.ly/MGB_GatewayInstrux, or by calling 800-745-9683, or speak with your doctor’s office.