The Barn lands on ‘hidden gem’ listing

The Barn Bowl & Bistro in Oak Bluffs has been named one of Trip Advisor’s “Best of the Best Restaurants” in a nationwide ranking for 2023.

The Barn was ranked number 11 in the popular travel website’s “hidden gems” category, reserved for under-the-radar restaurants.

The ranking is based on customer reviews over a 12-month period.

“The Barn Bistro, from the day it first opened in 2015, had as its primary mission to serve the year-round Vineyarders,” owner Robert Sawyer said in a statement to The Times after getting word of the distinction. “We refer to the Barn as ‘The Vineyard Gathering Place.’ It is a restaurant where Vineyarders will always see friends and neighbors. We are proud to have achieved success in that unique mission.”

Trip Advisor says that fewer than 1 percent of the 8 million listings on their website are awarded “Best of the Best” ranking.

The Barn is the only Massachusetts restaurant named in the 25 top hidden gems this year. Number one on the list is the Cookie Dough Monster – Burgers & Shakes in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The only other New England restaurant was the Travelin Lobster in Bar Harbor, Maine