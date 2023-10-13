Turf field: Grass or Plastic?

To the Editor:

It’s time to practice democracy here and now.

This issue is far too important to be decided by just a handful of people, some of whom don’t have our best interests in mind.

To that end, I suggest the following:

First, let’s ask each side to make their best arguments for why plastic or organic grass is better; Let each side get a full page in both papers, pages facing each other, to make it easy for people to compare; All claims will be fact-checked and edited before publication, and there must be links to back up information; After publication, let there be a month of open community discussions, the more the better, in any combination; Let voting be available for that whole month – online or email, with verification of Vineyard residency.

With open access to well organized information from both sides, Vineyarders will finally be able to compare pros and cons of each option, and will therefore be able to make an informed choice between Plastic or Grass.

There is an immense difference between these two options.

The bottom line is: Which option seems likely to pose the least risk for our youth, our waters and our economy?

Let’s behave like a democracy – let the People decide.

Anna Edey

Vineyard Haven