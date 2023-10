Brandy Taylor, 70, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She is survived by her longtime companion, Richard Jerome Jacobs (“Jerry”); her brother, Taylor Rome; and her sister, Shawn Scherer.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.