Luca Mateo Pavlovic

Sofia-Marie Pavlovic and Darko Pavlovic of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Luca Mateo Pavlovic, on Oct. 9, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Luca weighed 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces.

Zaiden Vincent Peters

Keira Peters and Jarek Peters of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Zaiden Vincent Peters, on Oct. 12, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zaiden weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces.