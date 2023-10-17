‘Bonsai Basics’

The word bonsai means “planted in a container” in Japanese, and describes a small tree or shrub that has been carefully shaped to encourage limited growth. Visit Mytoi Garden on Chappy for a hands-on workshop, and learn about the art of bonsai pruning. No gardening or bonsai experience necessary. Materials (bonsai tree, pruning snips, etc.) and cost of admission to the garden are included in the cost of the program. Registration is required. Email cdrogin@thetrustees.org with questions. Friday, Oct. 20, 10 am to noon.