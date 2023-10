Flowers, leaves, and trees, oh my! On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 am to 4 pm, and on Sunday, Oct. 22, also from 10 am to 4 pm, botanical artist Doreen Kassel will lead a fun and engaging workshop where participants will dive into botanical sketching and picture-making. This two-day workshop takes place at Slough Farm. Bring a snack, or take advantage of a delicious lunch prepared by Chef Charlie Granquist. Tickets are $100. Call 774-563-8254 for more information.