Cribbage Club results

Eighteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, Ron Ferreira with a 10/5 +46 card

Second, George Giosmas with a 10/4 +89 card

Third, Tony Rezendes with a 9/4 +33 card

Fourth, Bob Hakenson with a 9/4 +17 card

Fifth, Bill Russell with a 9/4 -8 card

There were only two 24-point hands, by Bill Russell and Tony Rezendes. We had two 23-point hands, by Mary Alice Russell and Kathy Kinsman, and one flush crib, by Ed Montesion. Seven people suffered the dreaded skunk! (Games won by more than 30.)

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.