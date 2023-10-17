Edgartown: Sculpture trail, Harbor View Hotel, Farm Institute, and Food & Wine Festival

Fall is definitely here. The crisp air, changing leaves, dressing in layers. I’m struggling to get up in the morning, because I don’t like getting up in the dark, but I’m enjoying autumn. At least when it’s sunny and cool. Not so much when it’s gray or rainy.

Amelia and I took advantage of the weather to go walk the trail at Island Folk Pottery and Sculpture Trail. The ceramic and mixed-media work of Heather Goff and Bill O’Callaghan is amazing. Per their website, “The sculpture trail meanders through the Chilmark woods. Bill’s mixed-media and clay pieces represent Tree Spirits, Earth Guardians, and Fae musicians. They come to life under the leafy canopy, and his driftwood furniture is paired with sculptures to create enchanted settings tucked amidst the understory. Heather’s clay masks and sculpted eyes peer from the trees, bringing the woods to life.” The trail is open from 9 am to dusk until December, and is well worth the trip to travel into the land of fairies.

The Harbor View Hotel is pleased to announce it has been selected as a 2023 Mass Save Climate Leader. Harbor View Hotel is one of 14 commercial and industrial organizations across the commonwealth to receive this distinguished recognition. Harbor View Hotel has made meaningful investments in energy efficiency and curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Three of the more than 10 energy conservation projects completed by Harbor View Hotel are the installation of an energy management system, in combination with smart thermostats, that automatically lowers energy usage after guests have checked out; installation of low-usage showerheads and toilets, ECM pumps, and kitchen hood controls; and use of trash compactors to limit the frequency of trash pickup. To read more about it, check out their press release at harborviewhotel.com.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is excited to announce the return of their much-anticipated Halloween on the Hill event. Join them on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, for a Halloween experience designed with families in mind. Please contact them at 508-627-4441 with questions, or for more information.

Happy birthday to Laia Roig on Oct. 13, my cousin John Goodwin on Oct. 14, Savannah Trudelle and Rick Mello on Oct. 17, Paul Bettencourt on Oct. 18, and Gwyneth Wallace on Oct. 20.

Homemade pretzels with Vineyard Baker are on the calendar at the FARM Institute on Oct. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Teri Culletto will walk participants through the steps of making their own pretzels, including shaping and rolling dough. All participants will make their own pretzels to take home with them. The cost is $36 for members, $45 for nonmembers, and you can register on the website, thetrustees.org.

If you are interested in learning the basics of Brazilian Portuguese, ACE MV is offering an eight-week class at Haven Shared Workspace in Vineyard Haven on Thursday evenings, from 6 to 7:30 pm, beginning Oct. 19. There will be no class on Oct. 23. For details and to sign up, visit its website at mvcet.org.

The Edgartown library is offering sign language for kids ages 1 through 5 on Fridays, Oct. 20 and 27, at 10 am. Kids will learn the basics of American Sign Language with Elyce. What an awesome opportunity.

The Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival begins with an opening-night celebration on Oct. 19, and it continues at various Edgartown restaurants and hotels through Oct. 22. The events include The Best of the Best, Evening at Bettini Restaurant, Evening at Atria Restaurant, Bounty of the Vineyard, Evening at Red Cat Kitchen, Evening at the Dunes Restaurant, and Fruit of the Island Sea. Check out the website at mvfoodandwine.com for details.

On Oct. 21, from 10 am to 3 pm, the Ag Hall is hosting the Harvest Festival. This is a free event with music, kids’ crafts, pie-eating contests, hayrides, and more. Plus the West Tisbury Farmers Market will be onsite from 9 am until noon.

The FARM Institute is offering “Ayurveda for the Fall: Lifestyle & Diet Practices for Balance” on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 am to 1 pm. The cost is $80 for members, $100 for nonmembers, and you will learn about fall Ayurveda practices from Ayurvedic chef Jacqueline Foster and Ayurvedic health counselor Sonja Josephson. Bring a yoga mat and notebook. You can register on the website, thetrustees.org.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is the movie to see at the drive-in theater at the YMCA on Oct. 21 at 7 pm. The event is free, or pay what you can. Gates open at 6 pm, a costume contest happens at 6:30 pm, and the movie starts at 7 pm. Buy tickets at circuitarts.org.

The Edgartown library will host Both Sides Book Club: “A Smoke and a Song,” with author Sherry Sidoti, on Oct. 24 at 4 pm. The author will discuss her poignant memoir with the group. To put a hold on a copy, go to clamsnet.org, or contact the Edgartown library.

My heart goes out to all of those affected by the fighting happening in Israel and Gaza. It’s heartbreaking. If you are looking to help financially, please be careful. I had a request in my email that looked like it was from the Red Cross, but clearly was fake. If you give, take the time to make sure that you are giving to real organization that will help the way you want. It’s such a shame that people take advantage of tragedy to try to cheat people who only want to help.

Have a great week. Be kind. It’s a tough world out there.

