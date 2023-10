On Monday, Oct. 23, at 5:30 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts the LGBTQI+ Book Club. The October book to discuss is “In the Dream House,” a memoir by Carmen Maria Machado. The facilitators of the book group will be West Tisbury librarian Alexandra Pratt and Queer Hub MV’s Scott Mullin. Email the library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and get a copy of the book. This event is free and open to the public. 5:30 to 6:30 pm.