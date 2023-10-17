Oak Bluffs: Scalloping, Barn Raisers Day, Vineyard Greenhouse, and Tree Stewards

“Peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, of law, of order — in short, of government.” –Albert Einstein

It is horrifying and heartbreaking to watch the violence and death unfolding in Israel and Gaza. This conflict has been going on for my entire life. I think of those who sacrificed in World War II, the people all over the globe who fought, suffered, and died. And yet the war goes on, war over land and religion and power. The peace described by Einstein is elusive. Even in this country, we are divided, and there are those who seek to overturn our government. I pray for the people who are suffering in Israel and Gaza, and I hold hope that a true peace can be found.

October swimming continued to be very enjoyable through last week. The water has been clear enough to watch the striped bass swim along the shore after the baitfish. The air is getting cooler now, but I remind myself that these days will be remembered as balmy in February!

Congrats to all the fishermen and women who participated and made the Derby special once again. The ceremony is going on as I write this; some lucky person is about to win a new boat. It’s a wonderful event that has provided free fish across the Island to senior centers and the food pantry, and also raises money for generous scholarships for high school seniors. So thank you all; everyone wins!

Have you always wanted to learn how to scallop? On Friday, Oct. 20, celebrate the opening of scallop season by joining Oak Bluffs shellfish constable Donovan McElligatt to learn the techniques, and try your hand at catching your own dinner from Sengekontacket Pond. Meet at the First Bridge parking lot at 8 am, and dress appropriately for the weather. No registration required; equipment will be provided.

The annual Harvest Festival is Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Agricultural Hall grounds. This favorite fall event runs from 10 am to 3 pm, and the schedule is filled with fun activities and exhibitions for all ages. You will have a chance to see the Amity Island Horse Archers in action, plus tractor-pull and excavator Olympics, cider-pressing, pumpkin carving, the Local Wild Food Challenge, a pie-eating contest, and more. It’s free, it’s fun, don’t miss it.

While on the M.V. Ag Society website, I saw that the Barn Raisers Ball is Saturday, Nov. 4, and this year they have added “Barn Raisers Day.” All ages are invited to come to the Ag Hall and construct your own tiny barn with materials provided. Entries will be displayed at the Barn Raisers’ Ball that evening, with prizes. Save the date!

Vineyard Greenhouse members will enjoy dinner together on Oct. 28 at Deon’s from 6 to 9 pm. Dinner is $25 at the door; it will be a good chance to celebrate fall harvest and another successful season at the Greenhouse. Current offerings at the Greenhouse include rosemary plants and mums, with more produce being planted inside for winter picking.

The Oak Bluffs Tree Stewards have announced that their inaugural tree planting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28. Ten new trees are ready to be planted in Niantic Park, Wesleyan Park, and Nashawena Park. Volunteers are needed — please join them at Niantic Park at 9 am on the 28th to launch this important project for our town. Wear gloves; all other equipment will be provided. For more information, contact Kelly Joyce at walkingonpeatmoss@gmail.com.

Happy October birthdays to Jeanne Holenko and Saige Araujo on the 20th! Ann Baird celebrates on the 25th. A couple more cool women share the 26th: Judy O’Donoghue and Evelyn Vertefeuille!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.