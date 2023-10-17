Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 10 – 13, 2023

Chilmark

Oct. 11, William H. Lauers and Wendy W. Lauers sold 0 Black Point Beach Lot, Lot 52, to Alan H. Rappaport and Jill P. Rappaport for $232,925.

Edgartown

Oct. 10, Grayson C. McNeely and Tyler McNeely sold 5 Hillman Drive to Douglas Sokolik and Cameron Sokolik for $3,250,000.

Oct. 11, Jane D. Pertillar sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 209 Week 29 to Andrew J. Guerini Jr. and Marie V. Guerini, trustees of Guerini Family Trust, for $14,000.

Oct. 12, 30 Mill St. SPE LLC sold 30 Mill Hill Road to Richard H. Sutphin Jr. and Paige H. Sutphin, trustees of 30 Mill Hill Road Nominee Trust, for $4,995,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 10, Cynthia G. Wilbur sold 58 Vineyard Ave. to Joseph H. Turney and Laurie A. Turney for $650,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 12, Kelimijo LLC sold 377 State Road to Lunchface LLC for $2,197,000.