Services Saturday for Helen Diane Alwardt

Helen Diane (Estrella) Alwardt died on Oct. 3, 2023, in Oak Bluffs.

Helen was born on June 18, 1931, in Oak Bluffs. Elena, as her father called her, was the youngest of six children born to Manuel Estrella of New Bedford and Mary Oliver Estrella of São Miguel, Azores.

Due to complications during delivery, Helen was the only one of her siblings to be born in the hospital. The complications led to progressive and lifelong issues with her sight that many never realized she had. Being legally blind never slowed her down, though, and she remained fervently independent her entire life, walking everywhere, and even convincing her brother Frankie to teach her how to drive a car. A sedan, with rumble seats.

Helen began work at the age of 7, selling flowers and vegetables from the family garden to pay for school clothes and shoes. If she sold everything in her basket, she was allowed to stop at the corner store for an ice cream on her way home. She went on to work many jobs throughout her life — taking pride in all of them.

She met the love of her life, Herman Alwardt Sr., on Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs. He was riding down the street with his friends, he saw her, jumped out of the car, ran over, and put his arms around her. It was love at first sight. Helen described him as such a sweetheart, and the light of her life from the moment she laid eyes on him. Together they had two children, Cheryl and Herman Jr.

Helen loved raising a family, being a wife, a mother, a Nana, and a GG. She considered her family her miracles, and she treated them as such. Her house was always full of life, love, and food. For more than 60 years, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids were always coming and going, walking the same well-worn path from the door to the cookie jar, to the living room. They were always met with love, and never left empty-handed.

Helen was a devout Roman Catholic, a trait she picked up from her mother, and she regularly attended services at St Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven. When her husband became ill, it was her faith and prayer that got her through the 10 years she spent lovingly and tirelessly caring for him. In the end, she traveled to the hospital every day, by bus or by walking the five miles round-trip, to ensure he was properly attended to. Losing him was the hardest thing she ever had to overcome.

After his death, Helen filled her time with her friends and family. She enjoyed going out to breakfast, shopping, church, or just long drives with her friends. She also took many trips to Foxwoods and Boston with the Oak Bluffs Senior Center, and even went with them to France. She frequently accompanied her daughter Cheryl on trips to Las Vegas, and once on a trip to Montana, to visit her first great-grandchild. The highlight of her travels was her 80th birthday trip to the Azores with her granddaughter Kristina. Visiting the ancestral home of her parents was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Herman W. Alwardt Sr.; her parents, Manny and Mary Estrella; her siblings, Manny Jr., Mary Jr., Joseph, Antone, and Frank Estrella, and her stepdaughters, Joyce Hobby and Mary Joan Alwardt. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Cheryl Alwardt and husband Harley, and son Herman Alwardt Jr. and partner Dayna; her grandchildren, Melaney West, Bryan Alwardt, Vanessa West-Fink, Kristina West, Joy Gallant, Amy Gaddi, and their spouses; her 13 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Priscilla Estrella; her niece, Nancy Denham; and hundreds of extended family and friends.

In her final years, Helen took great comfort in her time at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living. The highlight of her day was riding to the center with Joe, the bus driver, and spending her time with “my girls,” as she called them, playing bingo, exercising, painting, and taking field trips. The center provided Helen with a social outlet that greatly enhanced the quality of her days, and gave much-needed respite to her daughter Cheryl, who dedicated the past five years to taking care of her and ensuring she would be able to remain in her home till the day of her passing.

There will never be enough words of gratitude for the gift they gave to Helen and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or by visiting mvcenter4living.org/donate.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Edgartown following the graveside service, from noon to 2 pm.