Similar PFAS concerns with plastic fencing compared to field

To the Editor:

Recently the West Tisbury Select Board’s request to replace the wooden fencing of the Village Cemetery with PVC was denied. Personally I think that’s the right decision. While there is a historical issue, and I’m sure the residents of the cemetery don’t care, as someone pointed out, using plastic material such as PVC can be deleterious to the environment – the air and the groundwater.

I would note that there is little difference between PVC and the PFAS found in the proposed athletic field. Yet, while denying the use of the former received little resistance, an inordinate amount of time and money has been spent involving the use of the latter. One hopes that the politicians and various committee members are not more concerned with the health of the dead than of the living.

Ted Jochsberger

West Tisbury