The ghostess with the mostest

1 of 2

Those who are familiar with writer Holly Nadler probably know that she is often called upon at this time of year to tell ghost stories. Nadler, who in a previous life had a successful career as a TV and magazine writer and novelist, is also the author of three books of paranormal tales — “Haunted Island,” “Vineyard Supernatural,” and “Ghosts of Boston Town.” For many years she also ran a lucrative business offering ghost tours of the three down-Island towns.

But what you may not know is that the prolific writer and storyteller also reads tarot cards on the side. And she’s good, really good. Working with a beautiful, elaborately decorated deck whose provenance dates back to 15th century Italian royalty (the original artwork is housed at the Morgan Library in NYC), Nadler is the local tarot “card shark,” whose talent lies not so much in her soothsaying abilities but in her talent for intuiting and interpreting each individual spread of cards.

“She taps into the idea that there are opportunities and potential that we should be open to,” says Judy Hickey, who was recently treated to a reading, despite some skepticism. “I love her manner of telling a story and interpreting the cards. It’s not like she’s predicting something. It’s just encouraging you to be open to the universe. No matter where you’re at in life, not all has happened for you. Not all is done.”

“I tend to see the creative and artistic possibilities in people’s lives, and their spiritual path,” says Nadler, who notes that although she started dabbling while living in Los Angeles, she only got into reading cards seriously when she and her husband Marty and their infant son moved to the Vineyard in the early ’90s. “It was just another thing to pursue.”

“I think every person who reads cards develops his or her own interpretation,” she says. “They start to speak to us based on our experiences.”

Nadler has plied her tarot trade at the local flea markets and a variety of other places around the Island, as well as New York City street fairs. She also offers at-home readings for dinner parties or other events, charging $20 per reading, which last about 15 minutes each.

For the longtime journalist, blogger, and author, reading cards is a nice diversion. “They uplift me,” she says. “I just wondered why I felt so good doing it, but then I realized that it’s always about the person whose fortune you’re reading. You get to turn all of your attention on another person. It takes you out of yourself.”

And then, of course, there’s the satisfaction that comes from a job well done: “I run into people who will tell me that something that I predicted actually came true. It happens all the time, and I’m always so surprised.”

If Nadler’s tarot readings piqued your interest, contact her at hollynadler@gmail.com.