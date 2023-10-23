Vineyard Power announces sustainable energy partnership 

Vineyard Power announced in a press release that it has been selected, in partnership with the Island towns, to participate in the 2023-2024 Community First Partnership by the Sponsors of Mass Save. Vineyard Power is one of nine community partner teams to participate in this initiative this year.

The partnership could provide Islanders access to environmentally-friendly appliances, like free, programmable thermostats.

“In 2020, all six island towns adopted a resolution to become 100 percent renewable by 2040,” Thamiris Marta, energy transition coordinator of Vineyard Power, said in the release. “As a Community First Partner of Mass Save, Vineyard Power has been working with homeowners, renters, and small businesses towards achieving their energy efficiency goals as a critical first step in transitioning to a renewable Martha’s Vineyard.”

According to the release, Vineyard Power will work with Cape LIght Compact, the local Mass Save sponsor, to provide energy-saving efficiency solutions to all residents, small businesses, houses of worship, and local nonprofits. Additionally, Vineyard Power also aims to increase participation among renters and landlords, residents with limited to no English proficiency, low-to-moderate income households, and small businesses through targeted outreach.

Participants will receive a no-cost energy assessment to identify energy-saving opportunities, such as heating and cooling equipment upgrades and insulation. Through the program, sponsors will offer up to all of the cost of approved upgrades. Participants can also receive various energy-saving products for free like water-saving devices and programmable thermostats.

Vineyard Power stated several goals, including hosting numerous outreach events in the Island towns, enrolling new Vineyard residents for home energy assessments, distributing information about energy efficiency programs to small businesses, and distributing information to environmental justice communities.

Those interested in receiving a cost-free energy assessment can visit https://bit.ly/46BEFD8 or by calling 508-504-9508.