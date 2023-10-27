Tisbury Police announces Halloween road closures

Some roads in Tisbury will be closed off on Halloween night to keep trick-or-treaters safe from vehicle traffic.

According to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham, the limitation for drivers will take place from approximately 5 pm until 9 pm depending on the number of trick-or-treaters.

“This is to provide as much safety as possible for pedestrians and limit vehicle access unless there is an emergency,” Brigham wrote in an email. “Most residents are aware of the plan, we haven’t changed it much over the years.”

Road closures will be at William Street, Spring Street, between Look Street and William Street, and parts of Center Street and Church Street between Main Street and William Street.

Drivers can take the route made up by parts of Main Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Clough Lane, Pine Street, Spring Street, Look Street, and Center Street.

Tisbury Police are also asking drivers to avoid parking on parts of Center Street and Church Street between Main Street to William Street. Drivers are also asked to avoid parking on Spring Street between Franklin Street and William Street.

Additional police officers will be on duty during Halloween.