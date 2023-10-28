Vineyard wins first Battle in the Atlantic

Both soccer teams and the football team with Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School beat out Nantucket on Saturday during the first annual Battle in the Atlantic, taking home two Golden Anchors and the Island Cup.

The Vineyard football team won a tight one with a field goal at the end of the game, 24 – 21. It’s the second year in a row that the Vineyard has taken home the Island Cup.

Both the boys and girls soccer teams beat Nantucket on Saturday as well, to take home two Golden Anchors.

The Nantucket and Vineyard schools announced the first annual Battle in the Atlantic earlier this week. With the new tradition, the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams and field hockey team compete for the Golden Anchor to go along with the long-time Island Cup.

Details to follow