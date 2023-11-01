Agricultural Society’s annual Barn Raisers Day

Build your own tiny barn while enjoying snacks and warm beverages. Your one-of-a-kind Ag Hall can be made out of candy, cardboard, craft supplies, Legos, and more. All materials will be provided; however, if you have special items that you’d like to incorporate into your barn, bring them along. This event is free, it’s for all ages, and there is no registration required. Entries will be displayed at the Barn Raisers Ball, where people will vote for their favorite. The winners will receive a free 2024 Agricultural Society membership. Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 am to 1 pm. At the Ag Hall in West Tisbury.