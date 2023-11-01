Aquinnah: Out-of-town guests, beautiful playground, library services, and Forrest Alley

I write this column on Sunday mornings, having promised our editor that I’d have it in her hands by noon every Sunday. Every time I sit down to write it, I am filled with worry that I won’t have enough to report. I feel a bit like I am back in eighth grade, facing a homework deadline. I approach my computer with dread.

This morning we arose in the dark, and prepared to drive our friends to the 7 am ferry in Vineyard Haven, so we could hit the road at 6:10 (we are all elders, so we have to give ourselves time to move slowly). We got to the dock in plenty of time, wobbled to the ferry pulling our friends’ Arctic-trek-sized luggage, and got them aboard without incident. It had been a great visit, filled with love and laughter and telling of tales about long ago. Charley and I were so grateful that they had come all the way from California to be with us.

Afterward, we went to breakfast at the Black Dog Tavern, and then headed home to wash sheets and towels and do the cleanup that must come after houseguests. But by then I could no longer put off the task of writing this column, and sat down to face the blank page.

The week that passed since my last column was a full one, however, and now I am rushing to get it down so I can report it to you, hoping to get it finished in time to have it in Connie’s hands by noon.

Highlights of this week included my first peek at the structure that will become our new playground, behind Town Hall. I can tell you that it is beautiful. It is grand. It will be the best darned playground on the Vineyard. Makes me want to kiss the faces of all the members of the parks and recreation committee who made it happen.

The week also included a meeting of the Aquinnah library board of trustees (I am a member). It was a hard-working meeting that saw us discuss and finally adopt updated job descriptions for our program and circulation staff. Getting it done felt so good. This library staff serves our community in hundreds of large and small ways, circulating an astonishing number of books, providing computer advice, reference services, programs, a monthly newsletter, and a place of warm community spirit to the patrons of all ages who come there. It felt good to codify the myriad skills and tasks that this small but modern library requires, replacing outdated and no longer viable job descriptions. Rosa and Vera worked hard on these documents, and our small but mighty board reviewed them with care. It was a good job, well done.

The week also included two family dinners, brunch at the Outermost Inn, a fine dinner at State Road, and a long visit to the M.V. Museum with our out-of-town guests. In between all this good stuff, I caught up on my laundry, took care of the pile of mail that had accumulated, deadheaded neglected flowers, and managed to coerce my cat into forgiving me for my long absence (I had been gone for three weeks). It’s good to have all that behind me, and to face a quieter week, filled with leaves dancing in the streets, and cooler nights.

I am sorry that I missed Forrest Alley’s 90th birthday, which took place on Oct. 15. Ninety years means that he was born in 1933, lived through World War II, the war in Vietnam, the assassinations of the 1960s, the birth of personal computers and cell phones, and so much more. Happiest birthday to you, Mr. Alley — I salute you. You have seen and survived so much change. And one more birthday to report — on Nov. 5, we celebrate Nanawusuwee Vanderhoop Powell.

This column belongs to Aquinnah. Don’t forget to send me your news.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.