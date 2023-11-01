1 of 2

Are the budding artists in your home running out of surface areas to paint on, or creating masks out of your brand-new hand towels? Starting the week of Nov. 6, you’ll have a chance to stoke (and direct) their creative flames by enrolling them in art classes at Sense of Wonder Creations. Classes at Sense of Wonder in Vineyard Haven are plentiful, and include drawing, painting, sculpture, clay (hand and wheel), printmaking, collage, mosaics, puppetry, mask making, and more.

There will be a number of visiting artists as well, including world-renowned master puppeteer, Dan Butterworth, who will share fresh ideas for creating a variety of puppets, and awardwinning maskmaker and illustrator Eric Bornstein.

Fill out an art class application at the Sense of Wonder website, senseofwondercreations.org. Classes will run Wednesdays or Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 pm. Fee is $30 per class.