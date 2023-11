The Milokan Cultural Center at Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark hosts an intentional grief ceremony, which will include a shared lunch, end-of-season garden tour, healing sensory experiences, a sound bath, peer support, and a bonfire celebration. Rebecca Gilbert, Kathleen Rouleau, and Marcia Conlon will co-host the event, which is limited to 10 registrants. Email Anna Marden at anna.is.anna@gmail.com to register. Saturday, Nov. 4, 12 to 5 pm.