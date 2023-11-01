Chilmark: DIY carpentry, Holly Nadler, Pathways Arts, and First Congregational Church

Call Us

By Amanda Gorman

Grant us this day

Bruising the make of us.

At times over half of our bodies

Are not our own,

Our persons made vessel

For nonhuman cells.

To them we are

A boat of a being,

Essential.

A country,

A continent,

A planet.

A human

Microbiome is all the writhing forms on

& inside this body

Drafted under our life.

We are not me —

We are we.

Call us

What we carry.

October closed with a gloriously warm and sunny final weekend. My friend Bill O’Callaghan builds fantastic sculptures out of wood and clay. I like to imagine sculptures, and it is thrilling to hike the forests and beach, noticing pieces of wood and knowing I can ask Bill if he would like to build with them.

Cold weather is coming, and I needed an improved shelter for my wood pile. This past weekend I took to heart Bill’s advice: “If you can imagine it, you can build it.” I needed something that will get me through the winters, can easily be dismantled, and uses materials on hand. I went to the West Tisbury dump, and was delighted to find a good supply of large, super-study pieces of cardboard and sturdy pallets. In the barn I found a bucket of long wood screws. I gathered my drill and chainsaws. I noted our pile of scrap wood, and asked for help measuring the pallets and cutting, standing, and leaning dead trees. I searched the internet for images of pallet sheds. It felt like playing with Lego — I could put things in place, and pull apart what I didn’t like and start over. I am a kinetic and visual learner who finds it super-hard to explain to someone else what I am thinking while I am creating. For me, there is nothing as loving as when someone stands by while you take the time to puzzle through an idea without looking over your shoulder throwing in advice or objections, but instead appreciating the process and ready to lend a hand when asked. Our family has come a long way. I got it built just before Sunday’s rain, and the wood stayed dry.

Patti McCracken found a new parakeet friend for François in Cambridge. François lost his buddy a month or so ago. I pray they form a satisfying friendship.

Holly Nadler at hollynadler@mail.com is offering tarot card readings, and I’m looking forward to getting one to help me tackle my winter projects.

It is thrilling to note that the doors to Pathways open at 6:30 pm this Friday, Nov. 3. Christina Montoya will lead a 45-minute salsa suelta Cuban dance class at 7 pm, followed by DJ dancing to the sounds of salsa. All at Pathways at Chilmark Tavern, 9 State Road, in Chilmark. Call 508-645-9098 or visit pathwaysmv.org for more information.

Pathways’ Tuesday Writing and Poetry events begin on Nov. 14, 7:30 to 9 pm. Writers are encouraged to write and bring to read a “Crônica” on Dec. 19. A “Crônica” is a short, informal piece of prose about daily happenings and observations. It can include bits of conversation, a memory, opinion, anecdote, bit of philosophy — just about anything that reflects on a moment. It can be funny, dark, whimsical, or intimate, and is often self-questioning. It can be very short or run for several paragraphs. It can be about walking down Main Street or going to the beach in the rain, or picking up an old friend at the ferry. Anything that says “This just happened” and/or “I remember.”

I am delighted we will be resuming Bible study on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 am in the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury parish hall, with the Rev. Vicky Hanjian guiding the discussion. The study will begin with two sessions exploring biblical texts that provide the ground for the idea of a Messiah. Where does the idea come from, and how do we understand it today? After Thanksgiving, we will shift to the Advent stories in the Gospel of Luke, as we prepare ourselves to more fully embrace the meaning of Christmas. Study ends on Dec. 21. For more information, or if you wish to join in the study, contact Vicky Hanjian: armenvicky@gmail.com or 508-696-8225. All are welcome! No experience necessary.

You also may enjoy learning about Island bats. Come to the Neighborhood Convention on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 am at the Federated Church in Edgartown, and hear, “The Bat Crisis: How You Can Help,” with Luanne Johnson from BiodiversityWorks. All are welcome. Bring a sack lunch.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.