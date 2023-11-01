Climate change discussion at Oak Bluffs library

The next climate change discussion with the Oak Bluffs climate and energy advisory committee is on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 am at the Oak Bluffs library. Vineyard Power will be there to talk about energy-efficiency measures people can take, especially heading into colder weather. According to a press release, Vineyard Power will have information on no-cost home energy assessments, rebates and incentives available for insulating and sealing up, and on energy-saving equipment like heat pump hot water heaters and heat pumps to heat and cool your home.

This is the fifth in a series of climate change discussions sponsored by the Oak Bluffs climate and energy advisory committee. The committee’s outreach efforts, the release says, try to engage people around climate change, providing opportunities to discuss concerns, and offering ideas and opportunities for action. The conversations began last March, and ran through June. Past topics included “Talking About Climate Change and the O.B. Climate Survey,” “Reducing Waste and Ditching Plastics,” “Understanding the Climate Action Plan,” and then “Yard Work and Play” last June. The group plans future sessions around developing a zero-waste lifestyle, going solar, emergency preparedness at home, and more.

For more information, email energy@oakbluffsma.gov or visit oakbluffsma.gov/178/energy-committee.