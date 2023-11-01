Court Report: Sept. 29 – Oct. 30, 2023

Sept. 29

Leandro D. Gomes, East Falmouth; 33, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Carlos E De Almeda Pereira, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Roney Dearanti, Edgartown; 43, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Oct. 30

Diego E. Dominguez, Edgartown; 31: assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.