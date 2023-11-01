Edgartown: Anchors, Ag Hall, Alida O’Loughlin, Neighborhood Convention, and kids’ programs

As I sit down to write this week’s column, I’ve enjoyed a seemingly beautiful summer day outside, complete with a swim at State Beach. And I’m not alone. My niece Abby went in today, as did our daughter Kiana and her friends. And I’m guessing a large number of other people, given the number of cars at the beach. You would have thought it was summer for sure. It was good for the soul. Not bad for four days before Halloween.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Annemarie Donahue and Jane Varkonda on Nov. 1, Darren Morris and David Hamblen on Nov. 2, and Hunter Thomas on Nov. 5.

The Edgartown Council on Aging invites veterans to lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 12 pm to say thank you for your service. Lunch is a chili bar with tortilla chips and sides. Space is limited, so call 508-627-4368 to reserve your seat.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 am to 1 pm, it’s the first annual Barn Raisers Day at the Ag Hall. To celebrate the barn raisers this year, guests are building tiny Ag Halls. Visit the Ag Hall to enjoy snacks and warm drinks while working to construct a barn of your own — a model of the Ag Hall built from candy, cardboard, craft supplies, Legos, and more. All materials will be provided (although you are welcome to bring your own). This event is free, and it’s for all ages. No registration required. Entries will be displayed at the Barn Raisers Ball, where people will vote for their favorite. The winners will receive a free 2024 Agricultural Society membership.

And of course, later that evening, from 7 pm to 10 pm, is the annual Barn Raisers Ball at the Ag Hall. Enjoy live local music, dancing, and sweet treats. The Barn Raisers Ball is a dessert potluck, so bring a dessert to share.

Fine art photographer Alida O’Loughlin will have an opening for her show, “Treasured Moments,” on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 pm at the Edgartown library. Her work will be on display for the month of November.

The November Neighborhood Convention takes place on Nov. 7 at 11 am at the Edgartown Federated Church. The topic is “The Bat Crisis: How You Can Help,” with Luanne Johnson of BiodiversityWorks. Bring a bag lunch.

Edgartown School Pizza Bingo night is Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 pm. If you are an Edgartown School family, mark your calendars for a fun evening.

The Edgartown library is offering up all sorts of fun for littles these days. On Thursdays, “Wiggle with Words” happens at 10:30 am, and “Fossil Fridays” happens on Friday mornings from 10:30 am to 12 pm. “Move It Mondays” is on Monday mornings from 10:30 to 11 am, with instruments and props to encourage movement. Tuesday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 am offer up prenatal and postpartum yoga with Molly Flam, for pregnant women or those who are 6 to 12 weeks postpartum. Noncrawling babies may also attend. Phew. That’s a lot. I hope I got it all right. What great opportunities for littles.

So as I wrap up this week’s column, the season has changed from the summer of Saturday to the fall on Sunday, with chillier temps and drizzle. As the old saying goes about the weather in New England, if you don’t like it, wait a minute. Saturday was so incredible, though, that it will hold me over for a little while. Hopefully.

Have a great week. And remember to be kind. It costs nothing, and does so much.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.