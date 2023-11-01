Island musicians at the Strand

Another Strand Jam, No. 3 this year, is planned for Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 10 pm at the Strand Theater in Oak Bluffs. Island musicians playing include Ellen Biskis, Fiona Brown, Isaac Taylor, Adam Howell, Neil Howell, Tristan Israel, and many more. Admission is a suggested $5 at the door.

Island musician Alex Karalekas, with the help of others in the Island music community, brings this latest jam to Oak Bluffs. It’s an offshoot of the Chilmark Potluck Jam that’s been around for more than 15 years. Incidentally, the Chilmark jam starts up again Saturday, Nov. 25, marking the 60th potluck. The acoustics at the Strand make it a great place to listen to live music, and it’s an important venue for the local acts.

Karalekas explained that last April, when a Chilmark Potluck Jam was canceled due to a storm and there was no rain date, he collaborated with fellow musician Phil daRosa, who recommended the Strand.

“Steve Capers and his buddy Frank were more than keen to give it a shot, and Strand Jam was born!” Karalekis says. “The first was such a smash we had to do another that went down before summer’s rush in early June, and it was an even bigger smash, without a seat left in the house.

“The sound in the place is second to none in terms of live rooms on M.V.,” Karalekis said. “And whilst it’s not quite the same vibe as the CCC, with the food and joke-telling shuckers, it’s an amazing space, and much more centrally located, which is easier for most.”

He says we can expect more Strand Jams in the shoulder months, and meanwhile, the Chilmark Potluck Jam is back.