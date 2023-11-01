Oak Bluffs: Native American heritage, home energy, library classes, and M.V. Council for Young Children

“History is a trail that was walked by our ancestors. For us to know it and them, we must retrace it, look at it honestly, and perceive it realistically, then tell it factually.” –Joseph Marshall III, Lakota author

November is Native American Heritage Month. I have never been a big fan of these designated history months, just because it would be so much better if these histories were taught and thought about in every month. But the reality is that for too long in this country, the history being taught left out groups of people who played significant roles, and facts that were uncomfortable to face. This month aims to provide a platform for native people to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions that were missing from our history books. Look for events and celebrations throughout the month; I will keep you posted.

The library invites the community to the library on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12:30 pm to say goodbye to Hannah Burbidge, who has been the most excellent program coordinator. Hannah brought a lot of life and fun to our library; she will be missed. Wishing her all the best in her new adventures!

The Oak Bluffs climate and energy advisory committee is holding its next Climate Change discussion, titled “Getting Ready for Winter,” on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the library at 10:30 am. Vineyard Power will be there to talk about energy efficiency measures, no-cost home energy assessments, and incentives available for energy-saving upgrades. Please join them to discuss concerns and get answers. Visit the webpage for lots of useful information: oakbluffsma.gov/energy-committee.

Cooking Class at the library continues on Tuesdays at 4:30 pm. Work with Chef Brent Turner to create a new homemade meal each week, and go home with the printed recipe and ingredients. It is free, but you must register at oakb_mail@gmail.com or 508-693-9433.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, “Sign Languages in America” will be presented at the library by MV Signs Then and Now and Clemson University. The workshop will feature five sign language teachers and researchers sharing experiences, including different sign languages of Native Americans. This free presentation starts at 6:30 pm.

Don’t forget that Saturday the 4th is Barn Raisers Day at the Ag Hall, from 10 am to 1 pm, and the evening brings the Barn Raisers Ball from 7 to 10 pm. Bring a dessert to share, your own beverage, and your dancing shoes, as Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will bring the music.

Do you know about the M.V. Council for Young Children? This is a group of people from across the Island who either work with young children, parent or foster young children, or have resources to offer for Island children. The council meets every quarter to share concerns and resources, and brainstorm new ideas. The “Play Initiative” came from this group, a project to help bring more hands-on play into families’ lives in this time of screens and video games. You may have noticed play materials appearing in places like the Ice Arena warming room, and the YMCA. The council aims to expand the project to more locations where families could benefit. Please join the council and bring your ideas and energy to help this initiative and others. The next meeting is Dec. 6 at 5:30 pm; meetings are held at the new Early Childhood Center on the M.V. Community Services campus. Dinner is included; make sure you RSVP to Haley Hines at mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

Happy birthday to Ryan Gonsalves on Nov. 2. Michael Branden celebrates on the 3rd. Nov. 4 brought two amazing men into the world — happy birthday, Bijan Bayne and Junior Mendes! Alicia Oliviera has her special day on Nov. 6. Big birthday hugs to Tim DeFelice on the 7th.

