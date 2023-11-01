Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 23 – 27, 2023

Edgartown

Oct. 23, Frank J. Angiulo and Donna O. Angiulo, as individuals and trustees of Angiulo Realty Trust, sold 22 Duncan Close to Stephen H. Rusckowski and Deborah E. O’Hara, trustees of Rusckowski Realty Trust II, for $285,000.

Oct. 24, Joseph C. Santangelo and Lydia O. Santangelo sold 99 the Boulevard to Boulevard Partners LLC for $2,300,000.

Oct. 24, Joan Garrity Flynn, trustee of Catherine G. Goff Revocable Trust, Jennifer G. Goodspeed 2013 Revocable Trust, Lisa G. Pajolek and Michael C. Pajolek, trustees of Lisa G. Pajolek 2018 Revocable Trust, and Robert A. Goff, trustee of Robert A. Goff 2019 Revocable Trust, each sold 60 Davis Lane to Early Times LLC for $900,000.

Oct. 25, Alkem LLC sold 165 West Tisbury Road to Michele Serrao, trustee of 165 West Tis Realty Trust, for $1,783,000.

Oct. 27, Michael A. Bass, trustee of Mattakesett Realty Trust-II sold 2 Somerset Lane Lot 5 to Bruce J. Tramonti and Stacey L. Tramonti for $4,400,000.

Oct. 27, Joshua C. Pollock, Aaron Pollock, and Ethan Pollock sold 28 South Roger Road to Catherine Damato, trustee of Catherine Damato Living Trust, and Deborah P. Ford, trustee of Deborah Ford Living Trust, for $725,000.

Oct. 27, Christopher Bisigano sold 4 Essex Court to James Lindsay, Lisa Cardi, Susan M. Bisigano, and Susan Gailor for $150,000.

Oct. 27, Cassidy Christian sold 70 Marthas Road to Kurt L. Simmons and Linda F. Simmons for $2,250,000.

Oct. 27, Geoffrey W. Bassett, trustee of Bassett Nominee Trust, sold 80 Edgartown Bay Road to 80 EBR LLC for $3,082,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 27, Joseph M. Grillo and Katherine R. Grillo sold 32 Vineyard Ave. to Renato Robadel and Jussara Toledo for $750,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 24, Glenn A. Palmer sold 33 Old Oklahoma Road to Thirty Three Old Oklahoma Road LLC for $3,495,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 26, Jonathan Smith and Stephanie Smith sold 29 Brook Hollow Road to Kenneth Langer and Jennifer Smith for $1,680,000.