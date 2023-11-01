The British have landed!

To the Editor:

The annual exchange between students of the Bridgewater School in England and West Tisbury is underway. Thirty-five Brits are partnered with eighth graders to learn and share each other’s culture.

Their first stop on an Island tour was Morning Glory Farm, where they got a peek into the back of the store, then witnessed a pumpkin launched into the fields by a trebuchet, as in medieval times.

The week has been filled with historical tours and memorable experiences.

In June the West Tisbury students will conclude the exchange by traveling to Warrington, England.

Joel Weintraub began this amazing program in the mid-1980s, and it’s been going strong ever since.

Tom Dresser

Oak Bluffs