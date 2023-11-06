Thanks for recycling ink cartridges

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who deposited their used inkjet cartridges last month. They were sold to a recycler for a net payout to the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard. That’s 107 plastic cartridges kept out of our landfill and a 1,000 year decomposition schedule. Drop boxes are at the Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven, and West Tisbury libraries, the Chilmark and Aquinnah town halls, the YMCA, and DaRosa’s if you purchased yours there. Keep ’em coming.

Irene Ziebarth

Chilmark