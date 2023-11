On Friday, Nov. 10, from 7 to 10 pm, at Circuit Arts at the Grange Hall, Island performers will vie for your laughter by using their wits and suggestions from the audience. In other words, the absurdity and comedy are to be determined by you. Guided by Sean Roach, a seasoned entertainer with years of expertise in creating shows, this is improv at its best — quick, clever, and uproariously funny. Go to circuitarts.org/tbdimprov for tickets.