Learn how to make delicious Parker House rolls from scratch in this hands-on class at the FARM Institute, just in time for the holidays. On Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 am to noon, Teri Culletto will guide participants through the steps of bread baking, including shaping and rolling dough. All participants will make their own rolls to take home. Pre-registration is required. It’s $36 for members, $45 for nonmembers.