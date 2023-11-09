Events planned for Veterans Day

A number of events are planned for Veterans Day weekend on the Island.

On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 257 will place some 450 U.S. flags in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tisbury at 7:30 am. The Avenue of Flags will be up until 3 pm.

Veterans of Foreign Wars in Oak Bluffs are also inviting the public to the annual Veterans Day Parade. Veterans will be meeting at 10:30 am at Nancy’s Restaurant. The parade will step off at approximately 10:45 am and proceed to the monument at Ocean Park for a brief ceremony.

On Sunday, the M.V. Film Center hosts a special screening of “Mending the Line,” a film about a wounded veteran returning from war.

The feature will be preceded by two short films and followed by a Q&A with Philippe Jordi of Island Housing Trust, Chaplain David Berube, and Vietnam veterans Paul Schultz and Mark Leonard. Proceeds from the event will go to veterans’ housing that is planned in Oak Bluffs.