Ada M. Macomber

Ada M. (Pittsley) Macomber passed away on Nov. 8, 2023, at 100 years old.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1923, daughter of Ada H. (Parkin) and Everett C. Pittsley. She was the widow of Richard S. Macomber, to whom she had been married for 52 years. She was born in Fairhaven, and graduated from Fairhaven High School in 1940, then from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1944, and then attended Boston University as a cadet nurse scholarship student. In 1964 she was employed at the Community Nurse Association of Fairhaven, and served as administrator from 1977 until retiring in 1984. She served on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Association of Community Home Health Agencies, was a member of St. Luke’s Hospital Alumnae Association, and a participant in the Harvard Nurses Health Study.

She was a volunteer for several organizations, a director and secretary of the Fairhaven Improvement Association, president of Fairhaven Music Parents, on the boards of the New Bedford Symphony, Greater New Bedford Concert Series, and a member of Greater Boston Youth Symphony Parents Association.

In 1985, she and her husband retired to Naples, Fla. While living there she was president and secretary of the Glades Ladies Golf Association, and director of the Glades Blood Pressure Screening Program. She returned to Massachusetts in 2008.

She is survived by her daughter Donna (David) Blackburn of Edgartown; two sons, Curtis (Judith) Macomber of Riverdale, N.Y., and Brian (Cindy) Macomber of Austin, Texas; and her granddaughter Jenna, of Austin, Texas. She was the sister of Everett C. Pittsley Jr.

