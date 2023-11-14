The house is filled with blooming geraniums, pink, white, and purple petunias, lavender, and bright yellow, red, and orange nasturtiums. They soak up the winter sun that streams for hours through southern windows. Before bringing them in, I had to clear the tops of tables and a bookshelf, and fetch our grandmother’s custom zinc plant trays from the greenhouse. I am tired of shuffling things from one pile to another, and the same process that worked for sorting clothes applies to the kitchen area. Does it need a place, does it need to be returned, or a new home? The ability to take photos with your phone makes it much easier to confer and confirm with family and friends.

I gathered my collection of well-loved mugs made by Heather Goff, and noticed they had some tea stains. It was a delight to gently clean them and watch the light blues, pinks, and whites pop. I cleaned their shelf, organized the tea, and found jars of honey.

Heather Goff and Bill O’Callaghan’s Island Folk Pottery Sculpture Trail, off Tabor House Road, is still open daily, 9 am to dusk, but due to the time switch, their shop hours are now 10 am to 4 pm, Wednesday – Saturday, and 2 to 4 pm on Sundays. The shop will be open 10 am to 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

As daylight becomes more precious, I find myself appreciating the online resources offered through the Chilmark library’s website. It is amazing how many resources are available with a library card number. You can find them on the library’s websites reference/e-resources pages. Be sure to click to expand the learn, read, or watch menus on the left.

If you like reading ebooks or listening to audiobooks, check out the Libby Overdrive app, overdrive.com/apps/libby. It works on smartphones and tablets. You log in using your library card number and PIN.

I like to stream videos while I am doing the dishes. Kanopy is an app that has a decent library of movies, documentaries, foreign films, etc. Your library card lets you borrow 20 per month. Download the app at Kanopy: chilmark.kanopy.com. Log in with your library card number and PIN.

The library also offers us free access to the N.Y. Times and the Washington Post. Visit chilmarkma.gov/referenceeresources/read for free access, sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association.

This is one of my favorites. The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association has partnered with Brainfuse, a national online education company, to provide free online tutoring and homework help to all Martha’s Vineyard library cardholders. The program is available seven days a week to anyone with a library card issued by any of the six Martha’s Vineyard libraries. Brainfuse HelpNow offers personalized academic assistance in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science), a 24/7 Writing Lab, academic content, and practice tests for skills building (including SAT preparation), and much more. Please note that you will need to create a username and password. Live online tutoring is available every day from 2 pm to 11 pm.

Martha’s Vineyard Library Association also offers Creativebug. This is an online service providing access to thousands of awardwinning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Click on the icon in the library website, log in with your library card number, and get crafting!

Last but not least, they now offer a digital database for children and kids, or those who love funnies: ComicsPlus! Read comics on your digital device wherever or whenever. No holds, no waitlists, no borrowing limits. Read ALL the comics and graphic novels! Patrons must have a Chilmark library card to register (a library card that begins with 1600000) for ComicsPlus.

I have gathered my supplies, and look forward to attending “The Secret to Sauerkraut: A Fermentation Workshop” with Laurisa Rich, on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 3 pm. Sauerkraut, finely cut raw cabbage that has been fermented by various lactic acid bacteria, is one of the most well-known traditional fermented foods. Besides being delicious, many health benefits have been claimed for sauerkraut, it is rich in enzymes and fiber, and contains live lactobacilli and beneficial microbes that improve digestion and promote the growth of healthy bowel flora, protecting against many diseases. You will learn the traditional method of making sauerkraut, and begin your own batch of this healthful, delicious food made for centuries in many different cultures around the world. Please email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to register for this class.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Pathways Arts will show “Collision: An Ocean Souls Film,” from 7 to 8:30 pm. Humans are using the oceans more and more as highways to ship goods across the world. A 2014 study found that global ship traffic had increased fourfold in only two decades. As the oceans become increasingly laden with large ships traveling at a high speed, whales are increasingly at risk of being hit and killed by this traffic.