Island hospital named a top women-led business 

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was honored as one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts for the fourth year in a row.

The hospital, which is led by President Denise Schepici, was ranked No. 25 on the list of 100 Women-Led Businesses statewide.

The list was assembled by the Women’s Edge, a nonprofit organization that works to advance women in leadership positions. It was featured in the Boston Globe Magazine’s annual “Women and Power” issue.

“I’m honored to accept this recognition on behalf of all of the women (and men) who make MVH a special place of healing, the best place to work, and the best place to receive care,” Schepici is quoted in a press release from the hospital. “I feel blessed to be part of this amazing team.”

The Women’s Edge ranks organizations by examining a number of variables, including their revenue, diversity, operating budget, number of employees, and innovative projects.

The announcement was made on Nov. 3 at the Marriott Boston Copley Place. Mass General Brigham was a presenting sponsor.