A new look for Vineyard Pride

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) is opening a new gym for student athletes.

The school announced in a Monday press release it will be hosting a soft opening ceremony for the Vineyard Pride Building at 5 pm on Tuesday the 14th, which is open to the public.

The new facility will hold weightlifting, training, and team-building space for MVRHS student athletes.

The effort was spearheaded by the M.V. Touchdown Club, and the renovations were made possible by “generous in-kind donations” from various Island businesses and individuals.

“Without that commitment from those people, it wouldn’t happen,” MVRHS Athletics Director Mark McCarthy told The Times on Tuesday.

According to McCarthy, plans to renovate the building began in late summer. Half of the building was used as storage, so the team also needed to sort out what was in the facility. The renovation included opening up the building, putting in new drywall and rubber floors, painting, HVAC work, and cleaning. McCarthy said the work has been ongoing since late summer until “at least a week ago.”

Alongside the weight room, McCarthy said the building will also have space for other uses, like bodyweight exercises or plyometrics. “A variety of activities can take place,” McCarthy said. “It’s exciting to have a new facility.”