Court Report

October 27

Cressan G. Gordon, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Cressan G. Gordan, Oak Bluffs; 33, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, leaving scene of personal injury: continued to pre-trial hearing.

November 3

Wedson F. Deaguilar, Oak Bluffs; 20, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, negligent operation of motor vehicle, defacing property: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Wagner E. Nunes, Oak Bluffs; 31, number plate violation to conceal identity, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, forging/misusing RMV documents: continued to pre-trial hearing.

November 6

Slavi Slavov, Oak Bluffs; 33, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed upon immediate payment of $100 court costs.

November 16

Jozinei C. Ferreira, Edgartown; 30, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, marked lanes violation: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Donald N. Thomas, Edgartown; 32, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, number plate violation to conceal identity, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.