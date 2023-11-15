Island teenager dies in West Tisbury crash

A 17-year-old Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School student involved in a single-car crash in West Tisbury Tuesday evening has been pronounced dead, local officials say.

The West Tisbury Police Department, Fire Department, and Tri-Town EMS were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on State Road in the area of Lambert’s Cove Road Tuesday evening at approximately 10:38 pm, a statement from West Tisbury Police Department says.

The operator, a 17-year-old junior at the regional high school, was killed when he drove off the roadway and collided with a tree, the release states.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash. No passengers were in the vehicle.

Neither the name of the operator nor the make or model of the vehicle has been released at this time.