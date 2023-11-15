Poet’s Corner: Sometimes

I sit in my car

and can’t decide where to go.

What will be there

at the there I choose?

Do I look for the loon

or hunt the hawk?

Or just sit here

until the hawk leaves its tree

for a better tree

and the loon makes its last dive,

and both just disappear

without a wish or a way

to let me know

that it doesn’t matter

what I choose.

–By Warren Woessner

Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry, including most recently “Exit – Sky” (Holy Cow! Press) and “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Univ. of Nebraska Press). He is a patent attorney and an avid birder, who splits his time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis.

