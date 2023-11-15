Poet’s Corner: Sometimes

I sit in my car
and can’t decide where to go.
What will be there
at the there I choose?
Do I look for the loon
or hunt the hawk?
Or just sit here
until the hawk leaves its tree
for a better tree
and the loon makes its last dive,
and both just disappear
without a wish or a way
to let me know
that it doesn’t matter
what I choose.
–By Warren Woessner
Warren Woessner has authored six collections of poetry, including most recently “Exit – Sky” (Holy Cow! Press) and “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Univ. of Nebraska Press). He is a patent attorney and an avid birder, who splits his time between Martha’s Vineyard and Minneapolis.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.