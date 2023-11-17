Guided hike planned for Green Friday

Guided hikes are planned at five different Trustees of Reservation properties across Massachusetts on Friday, Nov. 24, to celebrate Green Friday, a movement that offers an alternative to Black Friday.

The day is an initiative that encourages sustainable gift giving for the holidays.

On the Vineyard, at the Brickyard in Chilmark at 9 am, there’s a two-and-a-half-hour guided hike where guests will learn about the glacial movement that formed the Island. The approximately four-mile hike is over rocky and uneven terrain, so wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots.

Walks are also planned at Lyman Reserve in Bourne, Plymouth, and Wareham; Weir River Farm in Hingham; the Slocums River Reserve in Dartmouth; and the Crane Estate in Ipswich.

Pre-registration is required for the Green Friday hikes. Most hikes will take place rain or shine but could be canceled due to inclement weather or low enrollment. Visit thetrustees.org for more info.