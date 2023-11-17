Michael Bryan Flynn Sr. passed away at his home in Tisbury on Nov. 2, 2023, at the age of 69.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1953, son of William and Iole Flynn, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., growing up in Pleasantville, N.Y. In May 1976, Michael made the move from Connecticut to Martha’s Vineyard, where he quickly became a life-long islander. As a skilled carpenter, he dedicated many years to constructing some of the most beautiful homes on the Island. Michael found joy in navigating the Island waters by boat, enjoying the ocean’s presence, and embarking on adventures on his beloved Harley. Yet beyond everything, he loved his two sons the most.

Michael’s endearing nature, characterized by his infectious laugh, warm smile, and sharp wit, endeared him to many. Notably, his witty humor and wise jokes became defining aspects of his charm, leaving an indelible mark on those around him.

Michael is survived by his two loving sons, Michael Flynn Jr. of Mashpee and Patrick (Gina) Flynn of Billerica; granddaughter Everly; friend and former wife Marcia Denine; sisters CarolAnne (Jim) Powers of Connecticut and Maureen Marin of Florida; and brother William (Carol) Flynn of Florida; his daughter-in-law Gina, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 am at Saint Augustine Church in Vineyard Haven, with a graveside service following at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs.