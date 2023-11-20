Board name change approved for Gosnold

State lawmakers have approved the name change for the lead board for the town of Gosnold.

The board of selectmen will now be the Gosnold Select Board.

Gov. Maura Healey recently signed H.3842, which made the name change official.

“Gosnold’s request to use the name “select board” is not just a matter of semantics — it’s a gesture to symbolize that all voices are welcome in town politics,” Rep. Dylan Fernandes is quoted in a press release from his office. “This legislation is an important step toward advancing town autonomy and supporting gender equality.”

All six Island towns use the term “select board,” rather than “board of selectmen.”