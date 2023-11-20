To the Editor:

Thank you, Jen and Dan Scannell, for your generous and heartfelt effort, orchestrating “Laughter Builds an Island.” Jen and Dan brought noted comedians to perform at the Old Whaling Church on Friday night, Nov. 3, to fundraise for the Vineyard Veterans Housing Project of the Island Housing Trust and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

The night was filled with laughter, raised awareness for the housing needs of our Island veterans, and all the proceeds of the night were donated to this wonderful, much-needed project. Well done, Jen and Dan! Your efforts are so helpful, generous, and appreciated! We welcome all in our community to join us as we honor our veterans and their service.

Dr. Robert Tankard

MV Veterans outreach advocate