Homemade for the holidays

Skip shopping online or in big box stores this holiday season. Does Uncle Frank really need another pair of socks from Target? And doesn’t Cousin Toni already have a drawer full of gift certificates? Instead, purchase unique handcrafted gifts, while supporting artists and makers across the Island and beyond. Where to begin? Read on.

Featherstone Center for the Arts

Hop on over to Featherstone’s 21st annual Holiday Gift Show, running 12 to 4 pm daily through Dec. 17, and find paintings, photography, pottery, crafts, jewelry, knitwear, accessories, ornaments, cards, stocking stuffers, and more. “We have just over 100 vendors this year, some who are returning, and some who are brand new,” said Bella Morais, Featherstone administrative assistant and gallery coordinator. “We’re also going to do two Sip and Shop nights after hours because we recognize that many people work past 4 pm or have young kids to attend to. So on November 16 and December 7, we’re going to remain open from 4 to 7 pm, so people can enjoy refreshments and shop.” (featherstoneart.org/holidaygiftshow.html)

MV Made

MV Made is an artist-owned local business, working in collaboration with Martha’s Vineyard makers. This year, they’ve added a few new artists from New England to their list of talented makers. Thoughtfully curated gifts include raw local honey, delicious shortbread, MV Sea Salt, Martha’s Vineyard coffee, and no sugar-added jams. You’ll also find personal care items like Arnica body care with and without CBD, body lotions, aromatherapy heat packs, and eye pillows, as well as pottery, wood serving boards, clothing, candles, jewelry, original art, and more. If you can’t get to the Vineyard Haven store, you can shop online, and create your own custom gift boxes. MV Made ships nationwide. For the holiday season, MV Made will have special Black Friday, Small Biz Saturday, and Cyber Monday Deals. Follow them on social media or sign up for emails for more information. Hours: Seven days a week after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. (marthasvineyardmade.com)

Vineyard Artisans



Make sure to visit Vineyard Artisans’ 27th annual Thanksgiving Weekend Festival at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, Nov. 24 and 25, from 10 am to 4 pm each day. You’ll find a variety of goods such as handmade sweaters, Island lavender, wood butcher-block cutting boards, leather goods, and more. Oh, did I mention there will be tasty food available too? A $2 parking fee goes to the Vineyard Artisans Scholarship Fund. Can’t make the Thanksgiving Festival? No worries. On Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 am to 4 pm, the 15th annual Vineyard Artisans Holiday Festival will be rocking at the historic Grange Hall in West Tisbury. There will be a local book signing booth with Island authors, along with a number of artists, including Sylvie Farrington. “Sylvie makes these wonderful pocket books out of vintage materials,” said Andrea Rogers, founder of Vineyard Artisans. “Also Cheryl George, who makes hand-knitted sweaters will be there, as well as Emily Fischer, who will have handmade goat milk soap.” Other artists include Cynthia Pareja, Zack Pinerino from Chappaquiddick Wood Company, and many more. Plus, Sweet Bites will be serving up some delectable goodies. Free parking and admission for the Holiday Fair. vineyardartisans.com/welcome-to-the-vineyard-artisans-festivals.

World Market Mondays Holiday Shop at Capawock

Help women and families across the world by purchasing art and other products at Capawock Theater in Vineyard Haven. “We have four different groups on the Vineyard doing global work to empower women and girls,” said Judy Lane, founder and president of Maasai Partners. “I help raise funds for a mobile medical clinic, education, scholarships, and women’s microfinance programs in Tanzania. Carolyn Stoeber supports artisans in Haiti. Dawn Moran works with Her Future Coalition, an organization working to rescue girls and women from human trafficking in India and Nepal, and Linda Cohen sells products from Palestine, the proceeds of which go to groups supporting peace in the Middle East.” There will be a wide selection of items for sale including clothing, jewelry, homegoods, foods, toys and ornaments. “It’s very magical,” Lane said. “We set up trees all along the walls with twinkly lights, and put tables on top of the seats to showcase all the products.” World Market will be open 10 am to 6 pm daily, from mid-November through Christmas Eve. worldmarketmondays.org.

Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair

On Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 am to 4 pm, peruse and purchase a variety of arts and crafts at the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair. “Most of our vendors are from Aquinnah and many are members of the Wampanoag Tribe. We also have some folks who don’t live in Aquinnah, but all are from the Island,” Gabbi Camilleri, Founder of Aquinnah Artisans, said. “I started the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair in 2018 to not only sell what I create, but to get the Aquinnah community together and sell what they create. We have an incredibly talented community in Aquinnah, so my hope is to bring us all together and get the Island folks up here to do some of their holiday shopping.” Items that will be for sale at the Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair included wampum jewelry, pottery and ceramics, Native crafts, ornaments, cashmere and wool headwear, bottled Aquinnah clay, Island-made candles, paintings, and more. Plus, there will be a children’s art show and a fun craft table. After you’ve shopped, reward and refresh yourself with goodies from Orange Peel Bakery. Aquinnah Town Hall. Contact Gabbi Camilleri with any questions at Aquinnahartisans@gmail.com. Visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/aquinnahartisans.

There are Island gift giving options aplenty, so help support artists and makers while purchasing unique handcrafted presents for your loved ones (or for yourself). Uncle Frank and Cousin Toni will thank you.