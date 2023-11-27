Oak Bluffs kicks off holiday season

1 of 16

Big crowds came out for the tree lighting ceremony in downtown Oak Bluffs over the weekend.

Activities included a scavenger hunt, caroling, reindeer games and sleigh rides for the kids, and live music in Healey Square. Santa Clause was taking requests later in the evening as well.

“From what I’ve heard, everyone had a great time,” Oak Bluffs Association executive director Billie Jean Sullivan said. “We had some good business move through some of the shops.”

Sullivan said that Healey Square was packed with attendees getting into the holiday spirit, many wearing reindeer antlers. “I’ve never seen it that thick,” she said about the amount of people in attendance.